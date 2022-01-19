Israeli police evict Palestinians, tear down East Jerusalem home

JERUSALEM

19 January 2022 22:27 IST

Several people arrested “on suspicion of violating a court order”: police

Israeli police evicted a Palestinian family from their home in a flashpoint East Jerusalem neighbourhood on Wednesday before a digger tore down the property, prompting criticism from rights activists and diplomats.

Resident Mahmoud Salhiyeh took to the roof of the house in Sheikh Jarrah on Monday, threatening to blow it up with gas canisters if he and his family — who he said have lived there for decades — were forced out.

Family members and activists maintained a vigil inside and on top of the building until armed police cleared the site before dawn on Wednesday. A mechanical digger then demolished the property, leaving behind a mound of rubble and personal effects that was removed some hours later.

Police said several people were arrested “on suspicion of violating a court order, violent fortification and disturbing public order.”