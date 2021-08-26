Israeli PM to make case to Biden against Iran nuclear pact

Washington

26 August 2021 22:07 IST

U.S. President is keen to salvage the landmark 2015 deal

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are set to hold their first face-to-face meeting on August 26, and Israel’s new leader intends to press Mr. Biden to give up pursuit of reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Before arriving in Washington, Mr. Bennett made clear the top priority of the visit to the White House was to persuade Mr. Biden not to return to the nuclear accord, arguing Iran has already advanced in its uranium enrichment, and that sanctions relief would give Iran more resources to back Israel’s enemies in the region.

The Israeli leader met separately on Wednesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss Iran and other issues. The visit was his first to the U.S. as Prime Minister.

Mr. Bennett told his Cabinet ahead of the trip that he would tell the American President “that now is the time to halt the Iranians, to stop this thing” and not to re-enter “a nuclear deal that has already expired and is not relevant, even to those who thought it was once relevant.”

Sanctions continue

Mr. Biden has made clear his desire find a path to salvage the 2015 landmark pact cultivated by Barack Obama’s administration but scuttled in 2018 by Donald Trump’s. But U.S. indirect talks with Iran have stalled and Washington continues to maintain crippling sanctions on the country as regional hostilities simmer.

The country now enriches a small amount of uranium up to 63%, a short step from weapons-grade levels, compared with 3.67% under the deal. It also spins far more advanced centrifuges and more of them than were allowed under the accord, worrying nuclear non-proliferation experts even though Tehran insists its programme is peaceful.

The Biden-Bennett sit-down comes weeks after Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as Iran’s new president.

Mr. Raisi, 60, a conservative cleric with close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has suggested he'll engage with the U.S. But he also has struck a hard-line stance, ruling out negotiations aimed at limiting Iranian missile development and support for regional militias — something the Biden administration wants to address in a new accord.