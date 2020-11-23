International

Israeli PM held secret talks in Saudi with Pompeo, crown prince: media

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: AP

Israel’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu was in Saudi Arabia Sunday, where he held secret talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Israeli media said.

Also Read | Pompeo visits West Bank settlement

A diplomatic correspondent at Israel’s public broadcaster Kan quoted multiple Israeli officials as saying that Netanyahu and the head of the Mossad spy agency Yossi Cohen, “flew yesterday to Saudi Arabia, and met Pompeo and MBS in the city of Neom”.

Netanyahu’s office was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2020 2:30:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/israeli-pm-held-secret-talks-in-saudi-with-pompeo-crown-prince-media/article33159482.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY