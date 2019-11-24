International

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu holds tense Cabinet meeting as indictment looms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on November 24, 2019.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on November 24, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Benjamin Netanyahu’s top rival within the party is calling for an immediate primary vote to replace him, sowing the first seeds of rebellion.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading a noticeably tense Cabinet meeting. It’s his first since Israel’s Attorney General announced Mr. Netanyahu will be indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Mr. Netanyahu didn’t mention the looming indictment during Sunday’s weekly meeting. Instead, he’s projecting an attitude of business as usual, discussing Iranian belligerency, threats from Gaza and domestic affairs.

His typically talkative Ministers have remained noticeably silent. This has been their first public appearances since the Attorney General’s announcement on November 21.

Mr. Netanyahu’s party has long pledged loyalty to its leader. But his top rival within the party is calling for an immediate primary vote to replace him, sowing the first seeds of rebellion.

Replacing Mr. Netanyahu offers perhaps the most likely option of preventing a looming third election within a year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
politics
Israel
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2019 5:56:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/israeli-pm-benjamin-netanyahu-holds-tense-cabinet-meeting-as-indictment-looms/article30068149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY