Israeli-Palestinian violence spikes a week after Trump plan

On the boil: Palestinians clashing with Israeli security forces in the Bethlehem area on Thursday.

On the boil: Palestinians clashing with Israeli security forces in the Bethlehem area on Thursday.  

Motorist rams his car into a group of soldiers, injuring 12

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in clashes in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and a third in Jerusalem after he opened fire at a police officer, hours after a car-ramming attack elsewhere in the city wounded 12 Israeli soldiers.

Tensions have soared following last week’s release of President Donald Trump’s West Asia initiative, which greatly favours Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians. The violence put the plan on even shakier ground and raised fears of another extended round of fighting.

The violence began on Wednesday, when a Palestinian motorist slammed his car into a group of Israeli soldiers, wounding 12, the Israeli military said.

In the West Bank, two Palestinians were killed in clashes with troops. Later, Israeli police said they shot and killed an Arab citizen of Israel, who opened fire at forces in Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding an officer.

