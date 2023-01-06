HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israeli, Palestinian envoys spar at UN over Al-Aqsa visit

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, called the session ‘pathetic and absurd’ while the Palestinian envoy accused the Jewish state of acting ‘with absolute contempt’

January 06, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - United Nations

AFP
Palestinian protesters set on fire posters depicting Israeli far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, during a rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 4, 2023.

Palestinian protesters set on fire posters depicting Israeli far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, during a rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Israeli and Palestinian envoys to the United Nations on Thursday traded heated barbs at a Security Council meeting over the controversial visit by an Israeli minister to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, called the session "pathetic" and "absurd" while the Palestinian envoy accused the Jewish state of acting "with absolute contempt."

The 15-member Council discussed the visit, which has enraged Palestinians, at UN headquarters in New York following a request by the UAE and China.

Ahead of the session, Israel's permanent representative to the world body, Gilad Erdan, told reporters there was "absolutely no reason" for the meeting to be held.

"To hold a Security Council session on a non-event is truly absurd," he said.

Tuesday's visit by Israel's new National Security Minister, firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, sparked a wave of international condemnation, including from the U.S., a longstanding ally of Israel.

Al-Aqsa mosque lies in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and is the third-holiest site in Islam. It is the most sacred place to Jews, who refer to it as Temple Mount.

Under a longstanding status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times but are not allowed to pray there — although some Israeli nationalists are believed to do so covertly, which angers the Palestinians.

Mr. Erdan said Mr. Ben-Gvir's visit was "in line with the status quo and whoever claims otherwise is only inflaming the situation."

"To claim that this brief and completely legitimate visit should spark an emergency Security Council session is pathetic," he added.

Western governments warned such moves threaten the fragile arrangement at Jerusalem's holy sites.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, accused Israel of acting "with absolute contempt" for the Palestinians, the Council, and the entire international community.

He called on members of the Council to take action against Israel.

"What red line does Israel need to cross for the Security Council to finally say, 'Enough is enough,' and to act accordingly?" Mr. Mansour asked.

U.S. diplomat Robert Wood told the meeting that America opposes "any and all unilateral actions that depart from the historic status quo, which are unacceptable."

"We urge both Israelis and Palestinians to take the necessary steps to restore calm, prevent further loss of life and preserve the possibility of a two-state solution," to peace in the Middle East, he said.

The UN Security Council has adopted several resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over the years and supports the two-state solution to peace in the Middle East.

After the two-hour session wrapped up, Mr. Mansour voiced satisfaction at what he called the "unanimity (of the Council) to defend the status quo," adding he did not expect further concrete action from the world body.

Related Topics

Israel / Palestine / United Nations

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.