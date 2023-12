Six killed in Israeli operation in occupied West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

December 27, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Ramallah

An Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank left six persons dead and several others wounded early on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

"Six martyrs killed by the occupation (Israel) and some who were seriously wounded were transported to the Thabet Thabet government hospital in Tulkarem," the Ministry said in a short statement.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the six persons were killed by Israeli air strikes on the Nur Shams refugee camp near the town of Tulkarem, where Israeli soldiers were also deployed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the operation.

Violence across the occupied West Bank has flared since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted in the Gaza Strip following the militant group's attack on Israel on October 7.

More than 300 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.