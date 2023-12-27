GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six killed in Israeli operation in occupied West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

The six persons were killed by Israeli air strikes.

December 27, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Ramallah

AFP

An Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank left six persons dead and several others wounded early on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

"Six martyrs killed by the occupation (Israel) and some who were seriously wounded were transported to the Thabet Thabet government hospital in Tulkarem," the Ministry said in a short statement.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the six persons were killed by Israeli air strikes on the Nur Shams refugee camp near the town of Tulkarem, where Israeli soldiers were also deployed.

The Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the operation.

Violence across the occupied West Bank has flared since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted in the Gaza Strip following the militant group's attack on Israel on October 7.

More than 300 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.