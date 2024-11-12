Israeli ministers send mixed signals over Lebanon ceasefire

Israeli leaders sent mixed signals on the possibility of a ceasefire with Lebanon on Monday (November 11, 2024), with Defence Minister Israel Katz seeming to contradict comments by Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saar, who replaced Mr. Katz at the foreign ministry this week, told journalists there had been progress towards a ceasefire in Lebanon, where war has raged for more than six weeks as Israel targets Hezbollah.

"There is certain progress," Mr. Saar said after being asked about a possible ceasefire. "We are working with the Americans on the issue."

ADVERTISEMENT

But Mr. Katz, who became defence minister this week, told a forum of top military generals that "there will be no ceasefire, and there will be no break in the strikes against Hezbollah".

However, he did add that "if the possibility arises and a good proposal is put forward that would allow us to claim victory... we will certainly consider it very seriously".

Israel escalated air strikes in late September targeting Hezbollah strongholds across Lebanon and sent in ground troops a week later, on September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the operation's aim is to push Hezbollah north of the Litani River, which flows across southern Lebanon.

Another goal is to stop any attempt by Hezbollah to rearm. The Shiite group is armed and financed by Iran.

Mr. Saar on Monday reiterated Israel's objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Israel would "be ready" for a ceasefire if Hezbollah does not have a presence on the border and is unable to rearm with weapons systems arriving "from Syria, from the sea, from the airport".

He added: "The main challenge, eventually, will be to enforce what will be agreed."

"We want to get our citizens back home safely, and if we will meet the right conditions, we will be there. In the meantime, the operation of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) near our border continues," Mr. Saar said.

Tens of thousands of Israelis were displaced when Hezbollah began cross-border fire more than a year ago in what it described as support for Palestinian militants Hamas, who attacked Israel on October 7 last year, triggering the ongoing war in Gaza.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.