Israeli Minister tells U.S. that large-scale Iranian attack expected: report

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards deputy commander was quoted as saying by local news agencies that Iran was set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to "harshly punish" Israel

Published - August 12, 2024 01:52 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant discussed operational and strategic coordination and the Israeli military’s readiness in the face of Iranian threats

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant discussed operational and strategic coordination and the Israeli military’s readiness in the face of Iranian threats | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday (August 11, 2024) that Iran was making preparations for a large-scale military attack on Israel, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a post on X, citing a source with knowledge of the call.

In a statement on Monday, Gallant's ministry confirmed the call took place overnight. It said Gallant and Austin discussed operational and strategic coordination and the Israeli military's readiness in the face of Iranian threats.

Austin has meanwhile ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine to the Middle East. The U.S. military had already said it would deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the region to bolster Israeli defences.

On Friday, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards deputy commander was quoted as saying by local news agencies that Iran was set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to "harshly punish" Israel over the assassination on July 31 of the leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas in Tehran.

