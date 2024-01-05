Israeli minister lays out post-war Gaza plan as fighting rages

January 05, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Jerusalem

Israel’s Defence Minister has publicly presented for the first time proposals for the post-war administration of Gaza, where officials said on Friday unrelenting bombardment has killed dozens over 24 hours.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s plan for the “day after”, shared with the media late on Thursday but not yet adopted by Israel’s war cabinet, says that neither Israel nor Hamas will govern Gaza and rejects future Jewish settlements there.

The Minister’s broad outline was unveiled on the eve of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s fourth trip to the region since a Hamas attack on October 7 triggered the war.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bombing continued through the night in the southern areas of Khan Younis and Rafah as well as parts of central Gaza.

The Israeli Army said its forces had “struck over 100 targets” across Gaza over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said it had recorded 162 deaths also over the past 24 hours.

According to Mr. Gallant’s proposed outline, the war will continue until Israel has dismantled Hamas’s “military and governing capabilities” and secured the return of hostages.

After Israel achieves its objectives — for which the proposal sets no timeline — Palestinian “civil committees” will begin assuming control of the territory’s governance, it said.

“Hamas will not govern Gaza, (and) Israel will not govern Gaza’s civilians,” the plan said, while offering little concrete detail.

“Palestinian bodies will be in charge, with the condition that there will be no hostile actions or threats against the State of Israel.”

Israel launched its campaign against Hamas after the militant group’s October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, most of them civilians.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories Israel says it will defend itself against genocide accusations at International Court of Justice filed by South Africa