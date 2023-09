September 26, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Jerusalem

Israel’s Tourism Minister Haim Katz arrived in Saudi Arabia on September 26 for the first such high-level public visit to the kingdom amid talks to secure bilateral ties.

“Katz is the first Israeli minister to head an official delegation in Saudi Arabia,” his ministry said in a statement, adding he would attend a United Nations World Tourism Organization event in Riyadh.