Israeli military says 21 soldiers killed in Gaza fighting

January 23, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - JERUSALEM

At least 21 Israeli soldiers were killed during intense fighting in Gaza, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on January 23, marking the highest one-day Israeli death toll since fighting began in the enclave.

Hagari said militants had fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank. At the same time an explosion occurred in a two-storey building, triggering the collapse of the building onto the Israeli soldiers.

Also read: Why are conflicts spreading in West Asia? | Explained

“We are still studying and investigating the details of the event and the reasons for the explosion,” he told an early morning press briefing.

Israeli media say the soldiers were preparing explosives to demolish two buildings in central Gaza on Monday when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby. The blast triggered the explosives, causing the buildings to collapse on the soldiers inside.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead until Israel crushes the ruling Hamas militant group and wins the freedom of over 100 hostages held captive in Gaza. Israelis are increasingly divided on the question of whether it’s possible to do either.

Families of the hostages and many of their supporters have called for Israel to reach a cease-fire deal, saying that time is running out to bring the hostages home alive. On Monday, dozens of hostages’ relatives stormed a parliamentary committee meeting, demanding a deal to win their loved ones’ release.

Monday’s heavy death toll could add new momentum to calls for Israel to pause the offensive or even halt it altogether. Large numbers of Israeli casualties have put pressure on Israel's government to halt past military operations.

Israel launched the offensive after Hamas’ Oct. 7 cross border attack that killed over 1,200 people and abducted some 250 others.

The offensive has caused widespread destruction, displaced an estimated 85% of Gaza's population and left over 25,000 Palestinians dead, according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory. The United Nations and international aid agencies say the fighting has unleashed a humanitarian disaster, with a quarter of the area's 2.3 million people facing starvation.

