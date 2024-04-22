ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack 

April 22, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Tel Aviv

Aharon Haliwa, the head of Israel's military intelligence, becomes the first senior Israeli figure to step down over the failures surrounding Hamas' attack.

AP

Israeli soldier walks by a pickup truck used by Palestinian militants in Sderot, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

The Israeli military said Monday, April 22, 2024, the head of its intelligence corps has resigned over the failures surrounding Hamas’ unprecedented October 7 attack., which broke through Israel’s vaunted defenses.

Aharon Haliwa, the head of Israel's military intelligence, becomes the first senior Israeli figure to step down Hamas' attack, which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, with roughly 250 more taken captive, and sparked the six-monthlong war against Hama sin Gaza.

Mr. Haliva said shortly after the attack in October that he shouldered the blame for not preventing the assault.

The Israeli military said in a statement that the military chief of staff accepted Haliva’s request to resign and thanked him for his service.

His resignation could set the stage for more of Israel’s top security brass to accept blame for not preventing the attack and step down.

