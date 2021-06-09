International

Israeli government authorises controversial Jerusalem march: PM’s office

Israel’s outgoing government on Tuesday approved a controversial march by Jewish nationalists through Jerusalem next week, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

“The march will be held on Tuesday, 15 June,” the statement said, adding that the cabinet had approved the decision and that the event would be held in a format to “be agreed by police and organisers”.

Organisers a day earlier had called off the march, originally due to take place on Thursday, due to Israeli police opposition to the route and as a top Hamas official warned Israel against letting it “approach east Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound”.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 5:11:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/israeli-government-authorises-controversial-jerusalem-march-pms-office/article34764904.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY