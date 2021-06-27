International

Israeli foreign minister to meet U.S., Bahrain counterparts on Sunday

Israel’s Yair Lapid   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet his U.S. and Bahraini counterparts in Rome on Sunday, Lapid’s office said, the first face-to-face diplomatic contacts for a senior member of the new Israeli government that was sworn in two weeks ago.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties with Israel last year, a deal brokered by the previous U.S. administration. Lapid is due to visit UAE on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Israeli statement did not provide details on the agenda of the separate talks Lapid planned to hold with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani during his one-day visit to Italy.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2021 1:52:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/israeli-foreign-minister-to-meet-us-bahrain-counterparts-on-sunday/article34999184.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY