ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli forces kill two West Bank gunmen, down Hamas drone over Gaza

April 03, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - West Bank/GAZA

Tensions have been running high as Muslims mark the Ramadan holy fast month during a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence

Reuters

Palestinian mourn by the body of Muhammad Abu Bakr in the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, April 3, 2023, who was killed during an Israeli troops raid. Two Palestinian men were killed by Israeli troops in an army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. | Photo Credit: AP

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian gunmen during a clash in the occupied West Bank on April 3, militant factions and medics said, and shot down a drone over the Gaza Strip that the ruling Islamist group Hamas claimed as part of its arsenal.

ALSO READ
Israeli police fatally shoot man at Jerusalem's holy site

Tensions have been running high as Muslims mark the Ramadan holy fast month during a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

The latest shootings happened during a raid by the Israeli military in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lion's Den, a coalition of Palestinian gunmen in Nablus, said one of its members was killed while battling the incursion. A second slain gunman was claimed by the Fatah faction.

The military said its soldiers shot several gunmen after coming under fire in Nablus. There were no Israeli casualties.

During the raid, the Israeli military detained two people suspected of assisting a Palestinian who carried out a March 25 drive-by shooting that wounded two troops, the military said. The car used was also seized, it said.

In Ramallah, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, accused Israel of trying to "drag the region into a cycle of violence and instability".

Palestinian gunmen attend the funeral of a Palestinian, who was killed by Israeli troops during a raid, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on April 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Over Gaza, the southern coastal enclave, an Israeli warplane shot down a unidentified flying object, the military said. The object had not crossed into nor threatened Israel, it added.

Gaza residents heard explosions overhead.

ALSO READ | Israelis, Palestinians pledge to curb violence

Hamas said one of its "Shehab" drones, while on a training flight, had been shot down by Israel's air force. Hamas said it responded by firing anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli planes. The military confirmed that, saying no planes were hit.

In a 2021 statement, Hamas described the Shehab, which is around the size of a model aircraft, as an explosives-bearing suicide drone.

Hamas is sworn to Israel's destruction.

Around 90 Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces in 2023, the Palestinian health ministry said. Fifteen Israelis and a Ukrainian have died in Palestinian attacks, Israel's foreign ministry said..

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US