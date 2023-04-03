HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israeli forces kill two West Bank gunmen, down Hamas drone over Gaza

Tensions have been running high as Muslims mark the Ramadan holy fast month during a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence

April 03, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - West Bank/GAZA

Reuters
Palestinian mourn by the body of Muhammad Abu Bakr in the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, April 3, 2023, who was killed during an Israeli troops raid. Two Palestinian men were killed by Israeli troops in an army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Palestinian mourn by the body of Muhammad Abu Bakr in the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, April 3, 2023, who was killed during an Israeli troops raid. Two Palestinian men were killed by Israeli troops in an army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. | Photo Credit: AP

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian gunmen during a clash in the occupied West Bank on April 3, militant factions and medics said, and shot down a drone over the Gaza Strip that the ruling Islamist group Hamas claimed as part of its arsenal.

ALSO READ
Israeli police fatally shoot man at Jerusalem's holy site

Tensions have been running high as Muslims mark the Ramadan holy fast month during a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

The latest shootings happened during a raid by the Israeli military in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The Lion's Den, a coalition of Palestinian gunmen in Nablus, said one of its members was killed while battling the incursion. A second slain gunman was claimed by the Fatah faction.

The military said its soldiers shot several gunmen after coming under fire in Nablus. There were no Israeli casualties.

During the raid, the Israeli military detained two people suspected of assisting a Palestinian who carried out a March 25 drive-by shooting that wounded two troops, the military said. The car used was also seized, it said.

In Ramallah, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, accused Israel of trying to "drag the region into a cycle of violence and instability".

Palestinian gunmen attend the funeral of a Palestinian, who was killed by Israeli troops during a raid, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on April 3, 2023.

Palestinian gunmen attend the funeral of a Palestinian, who was killed by Israeli troops during a raid, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on April 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Over Gaza, the southern coastal enclave, an Israeli warplane shot down a unidentified flying object, the military said. The object had not crossed into nor threatened Israel, it added.

Gaza residents heard explosions overhead.

ALSO READ | Israelis, Palestinians pledge to curb violence

Hamas said one of its "Shehab" drones, while on a training flight, had been shot down by Israel's air force. Hamas said it responded by firing anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli planes. The military confirmed that, saying no planes were hit.

In a 2021 statement, Hamas described the Shehab, which is around the size of a model aircraft, as an explosives-bearing suicide drone.

Hamas is sworn to Israel's destruction.

Around 90 Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces in 2023, the Palestinian health ministry said. Fifteen Israelis and a Ukrainian have died in Palestinian attacks, Israel's foreign ministry said..

Related Topics

Israel / Palestine / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.