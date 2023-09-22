Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank

September 22, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Jerusalem

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian militant on Friday during clashes with troops in the occupied West Bank, the military and an armed group said.

He is the sixth Palestinian killed in Israeli incursions into Palestinian-governed areas in the West Bank since Tuesday.

Israel's military said troops fired on "suspects (who) opened fire and hurled an explosive device at the forces" during a raid on Kafr Dan village in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry said a person was killed by Israeli fire "to the abdomen" in the village.

He was named by the Islamic Jihad militant group as 18-year-old Abdullah Abu Hassan, a local fighter from its Al-Quds Brigades armed wing.

He was killed "while confronting enemy forces who stormed the village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, at dawn today," an Islamic Jihad statement said.

There has been a surge in such military raids and a rise in Palestinian attacks on Israelis in recent months.

At least 239 Palestinians, 32 Israelis and two foreigners have been killed so far this year in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to an AFP toll compiled from official sources on both sides.

