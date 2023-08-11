HamberMenu
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid

Mahmoud Jihad Jarad, 23, was shot dead by troops during an overnight raid on Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported

August 11, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Tulkarm, Palestinian Territories

AFP

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the occupied West Bank, his family said Friday as mourners gathered for the funeral.

Mahmoud Jihad Jarad, 23, was shot dead by troops during an overnight raid on Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

A family member, Iyad Abdulrahim Jarad, confirmed to AFP that his relative was shot after the Israeli army entered the camp.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and its forces regularly make incursions into Palestinian communities.

The military said "suspects blocked routes and fired toward the soldiers, who responded with live fire" during the raid.

In a statement, the army said explosive devices, rocks and fireworks were also used against troops.

Jarad's body was shrouded in a Palestinian flag, his head wrapped in a keffiyeh, as he was carried through the streets in a funeral procession.

The latest fatality brings to 214 the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year.

Some 28 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have also been killed, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

