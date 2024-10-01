GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israeli forces have carried out raids in Lebanon for months, military says

Dozens of such operations had uncovered detailed plans by Hezbollah to enter Israel and carry out an attack similar to the one led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Israel

Published - October 01, 2024 06:42 pm IST - JERUSALEM

Reuters
An Israeli army main battle tank moves at a position along the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on October 1, 2024.

An Israeli army main battle tank moves at a position along the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on October 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Israeli forces have been carrying out raids into southern Lebanon for months, uncovering Hezbollah tunnels and weapon caches under homes and uncovering invasion plans by the group, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

Mr. Hagari said the details were being declassified, hours after Israel announced a ground operation against the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon.

Also Read:Israel-Hezbollah war LIVE

Dozens of such operations had uncovered detailed plans by Hezbollah to enter Israel and carry out an attack similar to the one led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Israel on October 7 last year.

The findings and evidence discovered under homes in villages in southern Lebanon during the raids will be presented to the international community, Hagari said. He presented videos from soldiers' body-cameras and maps.

Published - October 01, 2024 06:42 pm IST

