Israeli envoy shreds UN Charter over resolution to back Palestinian membership

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan shredded the UN charter at the United Nations General Assembly before it passed a resolution for backing a full membership of Palestine on May 10.

The UNGA backed a Palestinian bid to become a full U.N. member by recognizing it as qualified to join and recommending the U.N. Security Council “reconsider the matter favorably.” The vote by the 193-member General Assembly was a global survey of support for the Palestinian bid to become a full U.N. member — a move that would effectively recognize a Palestinian state — after the United States vetoed it in the U.N. Security Council last month.

“As long as so many of you are ‘Jew-hating,’ you don’t really care that the Palestinians are not ‘peace-loving,’” said U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan, who spoke after Mansour. He accused the Assembly of shredding the U.N. Charter - as he used a small shredder to destroy a copy of the Charter while at the lectern.

“Shame on you,” Mr. Erdan said.

“This day will go down in infamy. I want the entire world to remember this moment, this immoral act...today I want to hold up a mirror for you, so you can see what exactly you are inflicting upon the UN Charter with this destructive vote. You are shredding the UN Charter with your own hands,” he said.

He also alleged that the resolution opens up the UN for “modern day Nazis” referring to Hamas.

“Today, you are also about to grant privileges and write to the future terror state of Hamas. You have opened up the United Nations for modern day Nazis, to the Hitler of our times...So here it is. I present to you the future outcome of today’s vote...the soon-to-be President, Yahya Sinwar, President tyrant of the State of Hamas, sponsored by the UN, and he owes his deepest gratitude to you, the General Assembly,” the Israeli envoy added while holding up an image of Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza.

“At the end of my speech, I tore the ‘UN Charter’ to pieces, to illustrate what the assembly is doing in its support for the entry of Palestinian terrorism into the UN,” Mr. Erdan later posted on X.

The ambassador said that, if the measure was approved, he expected the U.S. to cut funding to the United Nations and its institutions, in accordance with American law.

