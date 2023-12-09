ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli drone strike in Syria killed 3 Hezbollah fighters: Report

December 09, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - BEIRUT

The strike also killed a Syrian who was accompanying them, one of the sources said

Reuters

Women walk as they attend the funeral of Hezbollah fighters Hussein Hariri, Mahmoud Darwish and Taha Hussein, who were killed in southern Lebanon amidst tension between Israel and Hezbollah, in Nabatieh, Lebanon, October 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Three members of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southwest Syria on Friday, according to two regional sources close to Damascus.

The strike also killed a Syrian who was accompanying them, one of the sources said.

The Israeli Army declined to comment on the strike in Quneitra, also known as Baath City, near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US