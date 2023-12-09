HamberMenu
Israeli drone strike in Syria killed 3 Hezbollah fighters: Report

The strike also killed a Syrian who was accompanying them, one of the sources said

December 09, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - BEIRUT

Reuters
Women walk as they attend the funeral of Hezbollah fighters Hussein Hariri, Mahmoud Darwish and Taha Hussein, who were killed in southern Lebanon amidst tension between Israel and Hezbollah, in Nabatieh, Lebanon, October 27, 2023.

Women walk as they attend the funeral of Hezbollah fighters Hussein Hariri, Mahmoud Darwish and Taha Hussein, who were killed in southern Lebanon amidst tension between Israel and Hezbollah, in Nabatieh, Lebanon, October 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Three members of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southwest Syria on Friday, according to two regional sources close to Damascus.

The strike also killed a Syrian who was accompanying them, one of the sources said.

The Israeli Army declined to comment on the strike in Quneitra, also known as Baath City, near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.

