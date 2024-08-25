ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli defence minister declares 48-hour state of emergency

Published - August 25, 2024 10:35 am IST - JERUSALEM

The declaration of the state of emergency enables the Israeli military to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, says Israeli Defence Minister amid news of Israeli strikes in Lebanon

AFP

This photo taken from a position in northern Israel shows a Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air forces over north Israel on August 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency from 06:00 am Sunday (August 25, 2024), after the Israeli military launched what it called pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The declaration on the state of emergency enables the IDF (Israeli military) to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, including limiting gatherings and closing sites where it may be relevant," Mr. Gallant said, in a statement issued by his office.

Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills 10, injures 5

"I am convinced that there is a high probability of an attack against the civilian population in areas of the country where the declaration of a special situation did not apply," he said, referring to previous local emergency measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hereby declare a special situation on the home front in other areas of the country. The situation is valid for 48 hours starting at 6:00 am," Mr. Gallant said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hezbollah fires more than 50 rockets hitting Israeli-annexed Golan Heights

In a separate statement, the defence ministry said Mr. Gallant briefed US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on the overall situation.

"We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel," Mr. Gallant told Austin, according to the statement.

"We are closely following developments in Beirut, and we are determined to use all the means at our disposal in order to defend our citizens."

The statement also said that the two leaders "discussed the importance of avoiding regional escalation".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US