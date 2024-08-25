GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israeli defence minister declares 48-hour state of emergency

The declaration of the state of emergency enables the Israeli military to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, says Israeli Defence Minister amid news of Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Published - August 25, 2024 10:35 am IST - JERUSALEM

AFP
This photo taken from a position in northern Israel shows a Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air forces over north Israel on August 25, 2024.

This photo taken from a position in northern Israel shows a Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air forces over north Israel on August 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency from 06:00 am Sunday (August 25, 2024), after the Israeli military launched what it called pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon.

"The declaration on the state of emergency enables the IDF (Israeli military) to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, including limiting gatherings and closing sites where it may be relevant," Mr. Gallant said, in a statement issued by his office.

Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills 10, injures 5

"I am convinced that there is a high probability of an attack against the civilian population in areas of the country where the declaration of a special situation did not apply," he said, referring to previous local emergency measures.

"I hereby declare a special situation on the home front in other areas of the country. The situation is valid for 48 hours starting at 6:00 am," Mr. Gallant said.

Hezbollah fires more than 50 rockets hitting Israeli-annexed Golan Heights

In a separate statement, the defence ministry said Mr. Gallant briefed US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on the overall situation.

"We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel," Mr. Gallant told Austin, according to the statement.

"We are closely following developments in Beirut, and we are determined to use all the means at our disposal in order to defend our citizens."

The statement also said that the two leaders "discussed the importance of avoiding regional escalation".

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Lebanon / Palestine / Israel / war

