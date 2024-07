Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will on July 4 evening convene a meeting of his security cabinet to discuss proposals from Hamas about a possible ceasefire deal in Gaza, a source in Netanyahu's office said.

Before the cabinet meets, Mr. Netanyahu will have consultations with his ceasefire negotiations team, the source also said.

