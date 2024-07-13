ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli attack on southern Gaza kills 71; strike said to target head of Hamas’ military wing

Published - July 13, 2024 05:40 pm IST - JERUSALEM

An Israeli official said the strike in Khan Younis, Gaza, targeted the head of Hamas’ military wing Mohammed Deif and another top Hamas leader, however didn’t confirm if the two were killed

AP

Palestinians gather near damage, following what Palestinians say was an Israeli strike at a tent camp in Al-Mawasi area, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Israeli attack on the south of the Gaza Strip on July 13 killed 71 people and injured scores, the Health Ministry in Gaza said, while an Israeli official said it targeted the head of Hamas' military wing.

The Israeli official identified the target of the strike in Khan Younis as Mohammed Deif, believed by many to be the chief architect of the October 7 attack that killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel and triggered the Israel-Hamas war.

Deif has topped Israel’s most-wanted list for years and is believed to have escaped multiple Israeli assassination attempts in the past.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement, said Rafa Salama, another top Hamas official, was also targeted in the strike. The official did not have details on whether the two targets were killed.

The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 289 others were injured in the attack and that many of the injured and dead were taken to nearby Nasser Hospital. At the hospital, Associated Press journalists counted over 40 bodies and witnesses there described an attack that included several strikes.

It remains unclear if the attack landed inside Muwasi, an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone, which stretches from northern Rafah to Khan Younis. The coastal strip is where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled to in search of safety, sheltering mostly in makeshift tents.

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza after Hamas’ October 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250.

Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 38,300 people in Gaza and wounded more than 88,000, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. The Ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count. More than 80% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, and most are now crowded into squalid tent camps, facing widespread hunger.

