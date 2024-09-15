GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israeli army says missile from Yemen fell in central Israel

Israeli military intercepts missile from Yemen, part of ongoing conflict with Houthi rebels in the region

Published - September 15, 2024 10:57 am IST - Jerusalem

AFP
Representational file image. File

Representational file image. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military said a missile fired from Yemen crossed into central Israel on Sunday (September 15, 2024) and "fell in an open area".

The army said in a statement that "a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the East and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported."

"The missile was fired from Yemen," it added in a subsequent statement sent just before 7:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT).

"The explosive sounds heard in the last few minutes are from the interceptors. The result of the interception is under review."

Yemen's Houthi rebels have been launching attacks against Israel and its interests in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The rebels belong to Iran's so-called "axis of resistance", which includes Tehran-backed militant groups in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched a flurry of missile and drone strikes on Israel-linked shipping in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

And in July 2024, they carried out a drone attack on Tel Aviv that killed an Israeli civilian.

Israeli warplanes bombed the Houthi-controlled Yemeni port of Hodeida in response, with a rebel official vowing at the time to "meet escalation with escalation".

Published - September 15, 2024 10:57 am IST

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Yemen / war / unrest, conflicts and war

