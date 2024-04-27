Israeli army says missile fire kills civilian near Lebanon

April 27, 2024 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - Jerusalem

The Israeli army said Friday a civilian was killed near the country's northern border with Lebanon, as near-daily exchanges of fire with Hezbollah rage.

Both sides have stepped up attacks this week, with Hezbollah increasing rocket fire and Israel saying it had carried out "offensive action" across southern Lebanon.

The violence has fuelled fears of all-out conflict between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, which last went to war in 2006.

"Overnight, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles toward the area of Har Dov in northern Israel," the Israeli army said, referring to the disputed Shebaa Farms district.

"As a result, an Israeli civilian doing infrastructure work was injured and he was later pronounced dead."

Israeli media reported that the victim was an Arab-Israeli truck driver. Police told AFP they had not identified the body, but said it was the only one found after a truck was hit.

Hezbollah said it had destroyed two Israeli vehicles in the Kfarshuba hills overnight in a "complex ambush" on a convoy using missiles and artillery.

The Israeli army did not comment directly on the claim.

It said Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets around Shebaa village in southern Lebanon including a weapons store and a launcher, while soldiers "fired to remove a threat in the area."

It said fighter jets also "struck Hezbollah operational infrastructure in the area of Kfarshuba and a military compound in the area of Ain El Tineh in southern Lebanon."

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that Shebaa village, Kfarshuba and Helta were targeted by "more than 150 Israeli shells", leaving homes damaged.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has been trading almost-daily fire with the Israeli army since the day after its Palestinian ally Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

Since October 8 at least 380 people have been killed in Lebanon, including 252 Hezbollah fighters and dozens of civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says 11 soldiers and nine civilians have been killed on its side of the border.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides.