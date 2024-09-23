GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israeli army says it struck 300 targets in Lebanon in stepped-up pressure on Hezbollah

The army announced the strikes on the social media platform X, posting a photo of what is said was the military chief, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, approving additional attacks from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Published - September 23, 2024 04:20 pm IST - Jerusalem

AP
Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district, seen from the southern town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, on September 23, 2024.

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district, seen from the southern town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, on September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The Israeli military says it has struck 300 targets in Lebanon as it steps up pressure against the Hezbollah militant group.

It is one of the most intense barrages of airstrikes in nearly one year of fighting against Hezbollah. Halevi and other Israeli leaders have promised tougher action against Hezbollah in the coming days.

As Israel was carrying out the attacks, Israeli authorities reported a series of air-raid sirens in northern Israel warning of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon.

Israel earlier on Monday (September 23, 2024) urged residents of southern Lebanon to leave their homes in areas where it claims Hezbollah has stored weapons, warning of “extensive strikes” there.

Published - September 23, 2024 04:20 pm IST

