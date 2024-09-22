ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli Army says Al Jazeera TV office in West Bank 'used to incite terror'

Published - September 22, 2024 06:50 pm IST - Ramallah, Doha

The closure order was signed after a legal opinion and intelligence assessment “determined that the offices were being used to incite terror”, a military statement said

AFP

Al Jazeera’s bureau chief in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Walid al-Omari, reads from military order papers that were handed to him by Israeli soldiers at the Al Jazeera office in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 22, 2024, in this screen grab from video. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military said on Sunday (September 22, 2024) that it closed the Al Jazeera TV office in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, because it incited "terror".

ADVERTISEMENT

The closure order was signed after a legal opinion and intelligence assessment "determined that the offices were being used to incite terror, to support terrorist activities and that the channel's broadcasts endanger the security and public order in both the area and the State of Israel as a whole," a military statement said.

Al Jazeera TV slams Israel’s ‘criminal’ raid

Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera condemned a Sunday (September 22, 2024) raid by Israeli forces on its office in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and the issuing of a 45-day closure order.

The Qatar-funded channel said in a statement it “vehemently condemns and denounces this criminal act”, adding the “raid on the office and seizure of our equipment is not only an attack on Al Jazeera but an affront to press freedom and the very principles of journalism”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US