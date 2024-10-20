ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli Army orders evacuations in 2 neighbourhoods in south Beirut

Published - October 20, 2024 08:05 am IST - Jerusalem

The "urgent warning" was issued by the military's Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee, and concerned the neighbourhoods of Haret Hreik and Hadath

AFP

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The Israeli Army ordered civilians located near buildings it said were "affiliated with Hezbollah" in two neighbourhoods in south Beirut to immediately evacuate early Sunday (October 20, 2024), marking the facilities on two maps and saying the military would "work against" them soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The "urgent warning" was issued by the military's Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee, and concerned the neighbourhoods of Haret Hreik and Hadath.

‘Grave mistake,’ says Netanyahu after attempt on his life; Iran alleges Hezbollah behind drone attack

"You are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah, which the IDF will work against in the near future," Mr. Adraee said on Telegram.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate the building and those adjacent to it immediately and move away from it for a distance of no less than 500 metres."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similar warnings have preceded Israeli air strikes in recent weeks after Israel stepped up its campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has a stronghold in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.

Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, had been trading near-daily fire across the Lebanese border since the outbreak of the war in Gaza last year.

Lebanon says two killed in Israel strike north of Beirut

But Israel sharply escalated its campaign late last month, launching devastating air strikes and deploying ground forces.

Since late September, the war has killed at least 1,454 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Israel / Lebanon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US