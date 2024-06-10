Israel war Cabinet Minister Gantz quits government

Israeli war Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said on June 9 his party was quitting the government after threatening last month to leave over the lack of post-war strategy for the Gaza Strip.

"(Benjamin) Netanyahu is preventing us from progressing to a real victory. That is why we are leaving the emergency government today with a heavy heart," Mr. Gantz said in a televised address.

Flanked by Israeli flags, he said Mr. Netanyahu was failing in the war against Hamas Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Mr. Gantz called for early elections, saying "there should be elections that will eventually establish a government that will win the trust of the people and be able to face challenges."

"I call on Netanyahu: set an agreed election date."

Mr. Gantz said last month he would resign from the war cabinet if Mr. Netanyahu did not approve a post-war plan for Gaza by June 8.

But Mr. Gantz's departure is not expected to bring down the government, a coalition including religious and ultra-nationalist parties

Mr. Gantz's centrist National Union Party submitted a bill last week to dissolve the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, and hold an early election.