Israel urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

Tel Aviv

12 October 2021 22:41 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a conference suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program.

Mr. Bennett spoke at a conference in Jerusalem, where he suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem. Tehran has been enriching uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity.

