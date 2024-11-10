 />
Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris

The National Security Council called on Israelis to “avoid attending sports games/cultural events involving Israelis

Updated - November 10, 2024 11:48 pm IST - Jerusalem

Agencies
Pro-Palestinian protesters face Dutch police while taking part in a banned demonstration in Amsterdam, Netherlands November 10, 2024.

Pro-Palestinian protesters face Dutch police while taking part in a banned demonstration in Amsterdam, Netherlands November 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli authorities urged Israeli fans to skip Thursday’s (November 14, 2024) France-Israel football game in Paris, after violence in Amsterdam following a match between an Israeli team and a local one.

Israel told citizens on Sunday (November 10, 2024) to avoid going to cultural and sports events abroad involving Israelis in the coming week.

A statement issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel had intelligence that pro-Palestinian groups abroad intended to harm Israelis in cities in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium and others.

The National Security Council called on Israelis to “avoid attending sports games/cultural events involving Israelis, with an emphasis on the upcoming match of the Israeli national team in Paris,” a statement said.

Published - November 10, 2024 11:39 pm IST

