Israel troops kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank raid

December 09, 2022 05:14 am | Updated December 08, 2022 09:49 pm IST - Jenin, Palestinian Territories

The Islamic Jihad militant group said its fighters engaged in "fierce clashes" with Israeli forces in Jenin.

AFP

A Palestinian boy checks the damage inside a home, following a raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin, on December 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Israeli troops killed three Palestinians on Thursday in their latest deadly raid on the flashpoint city of Jenin, Palestinian health officials said, as violence surges in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces said no troops were hurt in an exchange of fire in Jenin, during one of scores of near-daily raids it has carried out in recent months following a series of deadly attacks on Israelis.

The Palestinian health ministry said three people were killed "by bullets from the Israeli occupation during its aggression in Jenin at dawn today".

The Israeli military said troops entered Jenin to detain people "suspected of involvement in terrorist activity".

"The soldiers operated while being targeted with direct fire and responded with live fire," the army said in a statement.

Mahmud al-Saadi, head of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, told AFP an ambulance crew came under fire "from a building where Israeli snipers were present" while it was evacuating a wounded person.

The Israeli military told AFP it was "not aware" of such allegations.

The Islamic Jihad militant group said its fighters engaged in "fierce clashes" with Israeli forces in Jenin.

Jenin's Ibn Sina hospital identified the dead as Atta Shalabi, Sidqi Zakarneh and Tariq Damej.

Mourners gathered as Palestinians carried the body of one of those killed through the streets for his funeral procession.

The Israeli army said it had carried out multiple operations across the West Bank overnight to arrest wanted suspects in cities including Bethlehem and Ramallah.

Palestinian towns and cities in the West Bank are nominally under the control of the Palestinian Authority and its security forces.

