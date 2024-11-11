 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel top diplomat says Palestinian state not 'realistic'

A Palestinian state would be "a Hamas state", Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said

Published - November 11, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Jerusalem

AFP
An Israeli armored personnel carrier moves along the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on November 11, 2024 in Southern Israel, Israel.

An Israeli armored personnel carrier moves along the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on November 11, 2024 in Southern Israel, Israel. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Monday (November 11, 2024) rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state as a "realistic" goal, amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

"I don't think this position is realistic today and we must be realistic," the newly appointed minister said in response to a question over the creation of a Palestinian state in exchange for a normalisation of ties between Israel and Arab countries.

Also read | Qatar halts its mediation efforts on Gaza, says the Hamas office ‘no longer serves its purpose’

A Palestinian state would be "a Hamas state", Mr. Saar added, referring to the Palestinian militant group in Gaza with which Israel has been at war for more than a year.

The normalisation drive was a part of the 2020 Abraham Accords overseen by Donald Trump and the process could resume after he returns to the White House following last week's US presidential election.

While he spoke in Jerusalem, Arab and Muslim leaders gathered in Saudi Arabia for a summit addressing the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is also fighting Hamas ally Hezbollah.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry announced plans for the summit in late October during a meeting, also in Riyadh, of a new "international alliance" to press for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Famine looming in north Gaza: U.N.-backed report

The current war in Gaza erupted with Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7 last year, which resulted in 1,206 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed more than 43,603 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to data from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which like Hamas is backed by Iran, began firing on Israel after the October 7 attack.

The regular cross-border exchanges escalated in late September when Israel intensified its air strikes and sent ground troops into southern Lebanon.

Published - November 11, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.