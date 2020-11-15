International

Israel to construct new housing units in east Jerusalem

A billboard advertises new residential project at a construction site in the east Jerusalem settlement of Ramat Shlomo Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Israel is moving forward on the construction of hundreds of new homes for Jewish residents in a sensitive east Jerusalem neighbourhood, the country’s Housing Ministry and a settlement watchdog group said on Sunday.

The Housing Ministry on Sunday opened up tenders for more than 1,200 new homes in the Givat Hamatos area of Jerusalem.

The settlement watchdog group Peace Now and other critics say construction there would seal off the Palestinian city of Bethlehem from east Jerusalem, further cutting off access for the Palestinians to the eastern sector of the city, which they claim as capital of their hoped-for State.

The move may test ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to take a firmer tack against Israeli settlement expansion after four years of a more lenient policy under President Donald Trump.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2020 3:18:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/israel-to-construct-new-housing-units-in-east-jerusalem/article33101837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY