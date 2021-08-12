‘Israel to approve 2,000 new homes for settlers’

Palestinians oppose the proposed plan

Israel is to approve 2,000 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, defence sources said on Thursday, despite opposition from dovish members of the governing coalition.

The Palestinians swiftly condemned the latest settlement expansion plans, the first of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s administration.

A security source told AFP the permits for Jewish settlements would come alongside approvals for hundreds of Palestinian homes in the large swathe of the West Bank known as Area C, where Israel exercises military and planning control.

“There is an expectation to approve about 1,000 housing units for Palestinians in Area C next week and 2,000 housing units in the Jewish communities,” the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The office of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas expressed its “strong rejection” of the new settler homes, saying they contradicted “the clear American position” President Joe Biden expressed in a call with Mr. Abbas.

Mr. Biden is reportedly to meet with Mr. Bennett in the near future, although his office did not specify a date.

Mr. Bennett, a former director of the Yesha Council settler lobby, faced criticism from dovish partners in his coalition, as well as from Israeli settler advocates in the Opposition.

Israel seized the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967. Since then, nearly 700,000 Israelis have moved into settlements that most of the international community regards as illegal.

Palestinians hope the territories will become part of a future state.