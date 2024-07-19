Israeli military checking possible drone attack after blast in Tel Aviv

The Israeli military is checking whether an explosion in central Tel Aviv in the early hours of July 19 was caused by a drone attack, the army said.

Police said the body of a man was found in an apartment close to the explosion and said the circumstances were being investigated.

"Earlier tonight [Friday], an explosion sounded in the area of central Tel Aviv. We are looking into the reports that it was an aerial target. The incident is under review," the military said in a brief statement.

No aerial sirens were reported prior to the blast, which occurred hours after the Israeli military confirmed it had killed a senior commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon.

Footage from the site showed broken glass strewn across the city pavements as crowds of onlookers gathered around the site near a building bearing blast marks that was sealed off by police tape.