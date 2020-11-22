Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip

Israeli aircraft on Sunday struck multiple sites in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket fired earlier from the Palestinian territory, Israel’s military said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
While several militant groups operate out of the Palestinian enclave, Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all rocket fire out of the territory and usually strikes Hamas targets in response.
The Israeli military said in a statement that fighter jets and attack helicopters hit two rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, underground infrastructure and a Hamas naval forces training compound.
Late Saturday, Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a rocket toward Israel, setting off air-raid sirens in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, the Israeli military said.
