Israel strikes Gaza after gunfire wounds civilian

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories

29 December 2021 19:29 IST

The incident coincides with the final day of military drills by armed factions in Gaza.

Israel shelled suspected Hamas military sites in Gaza Wednesday after gunfire from the Palestinian enclave wounded an Israeli civilian, security sources in Gaza said.

Two Palestinian farmers were wounded by the Israeli artillery fire which targeted four suspected sites used by Hamas military wing the al-Qassam Brigades, the sources told AFP.

The incident coincides with the final day of military drills by armed factions in Gaza.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a statement from the Israeli military, tanks targeted a number of Hamas military posts in northern Gaza, after an Israeli civilian was wounded by gunfire near the barrier separating the enclave from Israel.

Conflict erupted between Israel and Hamas for 11 days in May, marking the fourth time major hostilities had broken out since the latter seized power in Gaza in 2007.

Since a fragile ceasefire came into force in late May, only five rockets or mortar rounds have been fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory, the military said in its annual report.