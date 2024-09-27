GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel strike in Lebanon kills Hezbollah drone unit head

The Israeli military said in a statement that its fighter jets had “targeted and eliminated” Srur, identifying him as “the commander of Hezbollah’s air unit.”

Published - September 27, 2024 12:41 pm IST - Beirut

AFP
Israeli soldiers work on tanks in northern Israel on Sept. 27, 2024.

Israeli soldiers work on tanks in northern Israel on Sept. 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

An Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Thursday (September 26, 2024) killed the head of Hezbollah’s drone unit, the militant group and the Israeli military said.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah said in a statement that the strike killed Mohammed Srur, who was born in 1973.

The Israeli military earlier said in a statement that its fighter jets had “targeted and eliminated” Mr. Srur, identifying him as “the commander of Hezbollah’s air unit”.

It was the fourth attack in a week targeting Hezbollah commanders in the densely populated area, one of the group’s strongholds.

Israel-Hezbollah conflict: All you need to know about the escalating cross-border tension

Lebanon’s health ministry said in a statement that two people were killed in the attack and 15 wounded, “including a woman in critical condition”.

Srur studied mathematics and was among a number of top advisers sent by Hezbollah to Yemen to train the country’s Huthi rebels, who are also backed by Iran, a source close to Hezbollah said.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said “three missiles” targeted “a residential apartment in a 10-storey building”.

Also Read: Hezbollah uses Fadi rockets with more power but little precision against Israel

An AFP photographer said the target of the strike was close to the building where the head of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, Ibrahim Aqil, and other commanders were killed in a strike last Friday.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that strike killed 55 people, including seven children.

Published - September 27, 2024 12:41 pm IST

