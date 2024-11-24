ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli strikes in central Beirut kill at least 20 as diplomats push for cease-fire

Published - November 24, 2024 01:59 am IST - Beirut

Lebanon's Health Ministry said 66 people were wounded in the strikes, which were the fourth in central Beirut in less than a week

AP

Civil defense members and rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut’s Basta neighbourhood, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon November 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli airstrikes Saturday (November 23, 2024) in central Beirut killed at least 20 people, officials said, as the once-rare attacks on the heart of Lebanon's capital continued without warning while diplomats scrambled to broker a cease-fire.

Gaza civil defence says 19 killed in Israeli strikes

The escalation comes after U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein travelled to the region in pursuit of a deal to end months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah that has erupted into full-on war.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,500 people in Lebanon, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. The fighting has displaced about 1.2 million people, or a quarter of Lebanon's population. On the Israeli side, about 90 soldiers and nearly 50 civilians have been killed by bombardment in northern Israel and the fighting.

An eight-storey building is turned to rubble. The 4 a.m. strikes destroyed an eight-storey building in central Beirut. Hezbollah legislator Amin Shiri said no Hezbollah officials were inside. The attack stripped the facades of some nearby buildings and crumpled cars.

“The area is residential, with closely packed buildings and narrow streets, making the situation challenging,” said Walid Al-Hashash, a first responder with the Lebanese Civil Defence. Israel's military did not comment on the casualties.

