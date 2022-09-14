Israel soldier, two Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes

Palestinians march in the village of Kafr Dan, to show solidarity with the families of 2 Palestinians killed in overnight clashes with Israeli security forces near a checkpoint inorth of the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, on September 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

An Israeli soldier and two Palestinians were killed in pre-dawn clashes on Wednesday near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, an area hit by waves of recent deadly unrest.

Israel's army said a major "was killed overnight during operational activity adjacent to the Gilboa Crossing during an exchange of fire with Palestinian terrorists".

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed "the martyrdom of the two young men" in clashes near the checkpoint, which is known to Palestinians as Jalameh, north of the militant stronghold of Jenin.

The Palestinians killed were named as Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim Abed, 23, and Abdul Rahman Hani Subhi Abed, 22, originally from the village of Kufr Dan outside Jenin, by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

A Palestinian security source confirmed to AFP that Ahmed Abed was a serving intelligence officer of the Palestinian security services in the West Bank city of Qalqiliya.

The Israeli army named the slain soldier as Major Bar Falah, 30, from Netanya.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid hailed him as "a dedicated soldier who fought terror and led his troops until his last hour".

"The operation in which he was killed thwarted a major terrorist attack and saved lives," he said in a statement.

Israel's armed forces chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi extended "his deepest, deepest condolences" to the slain soldier's family and girlfriend, adding that "we will embrace them".

The Palestinian armed groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad both lauded the Israeli soldier's death, but neither confirmed that its fighters were involved in the gun battle.

A Hamas spokesperson praised the "heroic operation that was carried out by the resistance fighters".

The army said the overnight clash came after it had pursued "two suspects" who were spotted "approximately 100 meters (300 feet) from the fence".

"At approximately 2:15 a.m., when the troops were just a few metres from (the suspects)... the suspects engaged fired," a spokesman said.

The Jalameh checkpoint is a major throughfare for goods coming into the West Bank from Israel.

Security has been tightened as Israeli football club Maccabi Haifa host French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League tie later on Wednesday at their base just 60 kilometres from Jenin.

Twelve other Palestinians were arrested in overnight raids across the West Bank, Wafa said.

Jenin local authorities announced a city-wide strike in response to the two deaths, which also sparked a solidarity march for their families.

Jenin has suffered frequent violence in recent months, part of a deadly flare-up that began in mid-March following deadly attacks on Israeli targets, mostly by Palestinians.

In response, Israel has launched near nightly raids on West Bank towns and cities that have killed dozens of Palestinians, including fighters.

On Sunday, a Palestinian claimed as a member by the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade — the armed wing of president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement — died from wounds sustained during clashes with Israeli troops in Jenin camp.

Last week, army chief Kohavi said "around 1,500 wanted people were arrested and hundreds of attacks prevented" in the operations.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 when it captured the territory from Jordan.

About 4,75,000 Jewish settlers currently live in the West Bank in communities considered illegal by most of the international community, alongside some 2.8 million Palestinians.