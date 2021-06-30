Israel seeks to build wider ties across West Asia

UAE visit opens road to peace: Lapid

Israel’s new Foreign Minister said on Wednesday his landmark visit to the United Arab Emirates was just the start of a road to wider peace in West Asia, reaching out to Arab states still wary of normalising ties.

Yair Lapid, the first Israeli Cabinet Minister to visit the Gulf state since the countries forged ties last year, also reiterated Israel’s concern about the Iran nuclear deal being negotiated in Vienna.

The trip comes amid unease in Israel and Arab capitals about U.S. efforts to re-enter a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers, which then President Donald Trump quit in 2018 in a move backed by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies.

“This visit isn’t the end of the road to peace, it is just the beginning,” he told reporters.

“Our hand is outstretched ...I hope this visit is the first of many and that together with our new friends we continue to make history in the entire region.”

The UAE and Bahrain normalised ties with Israel under so-called “Abraham Accords” brokered by Mr. Trump’s administration,creating a new regional dynamic based on mutual concern over Iran and Islamist groups. Sudan and Morocco followed suit.

Mr. Lapid declined to comment on whether Israel was coordinating with Gulf states over Iran, saying he did not want to “embarrass” his hosts by remarking on a neighbour while in the UAE, but noted his country was worried about the nuclear deal.

Gulf states have called for a stronger deal of longer duration that also addresses Tehran’s missiles programme and support for regional proxies that Iran has denied giving.