Israel says troops encircle Gaza City as Blinken visits

November 03, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - Rafah, Palestinian Territories

Israeli ground troops encircled Gaza City on Friday in their war against Hamas, as top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for a trip focused on "concrete steps" to minimise Palestinian civilian casualties.

Ahead of Mr. Blinken's arrival, Israel's military said on Thursday it had "completed the encirclement" of the narrow Palestinian territory's largest city -- signalling a new phase in the nearly month-long conflict.

Fighting was triggered by Hamas' bloody raids on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says more than 9,000 people have died in Israeli bombardments, mostly women and children.

Fresh Israeli strikes rocked the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, an AFP correspondent said, and the Gaza health ministry reported at least 15 deaths in Gaza City's Zeitun neighbourhood and seven in Jabalia refugee camp.

The Hamas government has said 195 people were killed in Israeli bombardments on Jabalia earlier this week, with hundreds more missing and wounded, figures AFP could not independently verify.

Before his departure, Mr. Blinken said he would seek to ensure that harm to Palestinian civilians is reduced, in a visible shift of tone for the United States which has promised full support and ramped-up military aid to Israel.

"We will be talking about concrete steps that can and should be taken to minimise harm to men, women and children in Gaza," Mr. Blinken said.

"This is something that the United States is committed to."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had already had some "very impressive successes" with troops "more than on the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing," he said late Thursday at a base near Tel Aviv.

Israel's military describes Gaza City as "the centre of the Hamas terror organisation".

Although many of the city's half-a-million residents fled south following Israel's warning to leave the north ahead of a ground operation, those who stayed behind have endured weeks of withering aerial bombardments, dwindling supplies and daily carnage.