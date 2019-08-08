International

Israel says soldier stabbed to death in West Bank

more-in

Israeli media said the soldier appeared to have been abducted before he was killed and his body left by the side of a road.

An Israeli soldier was found stabbed to death near a Jewish settlement outside the Palestinian city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the military said.

Israeli media said the soldier appeared to have been abducted before he was killed and his body left by the side of a road.

The military's statement did not provide any such details nor accuse anyone in the killing. It described the soldier as a Jewish seminary student.

Hebron and surrounding Israeli settlements have often been a flashpoint of Israeli-Palestinian fighting.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
Palestine
Israel
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2019 11:54:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/israel-says-soldier-stabbed-to-death-in-west-bank/article28878911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY