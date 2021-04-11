Israel says it will work closely together with U.S. on Iran

TEL AVIV

11 April 2021 17:02 IST

Will ensure any new diplomatic accord with Iran does not compromise regional security, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told his U.S. counterpart

Israel views the United States as a "full partner" and will work closely with its ally to ensure any new diplomatic accord with Iran does not compromise regional security, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told his U.S. counterpart on Sunday.

U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, making the first Israel visit by a senior Biden administration official, told his host that Washington views the alliance as central to regional security as well as "enduring and ironclad".

Advertising

Advertising